David Hogg, gun control activist and survivor of the Parkland, Florida, school shooting, will speak at the Lied Center on Nov. 8 at 7:30 p.m.
Hogg is a co-founder of the nationwide March for Our Lives movement and a graduate of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School where a school shooting on Feb. 14, 2018, killed 17 people. Following the shooting, Hogg and several of his classmates became activists, pushing for legislation to prevent gun violence.
Chair of the political science department Don Haider-Markel said while he is not certain what Hogg’s speech will entail, he thinks Hogg will discuss gun violence and how to reduce the influence of gun policy. Hogg’s speech is titled “Putting the USA Over the NRA.”
The event, which is free and open to the public, is a part of the political science department’s Clifford P. Ketzel series, which aims to fund bringing people to speak on controversial issues to campus, Haider-Markel said.
Normally, Haider-Markel said political science has used the fund to bring in academic speakers, but the department wanted to do something different this time. Since many in the political science department have done research related to gun violence, Haider-Markel said Hogg seemed like the perfect match.
“People are intensely interested in this issue,” Haider-Markel said. “It gets to the heart of a lot of the debate we’ve seen in Kansas.”
Kansas concealed carry laws allow those over 21 to carry on public property, including public college campuses — like the University of Kansas.
“I think this is an important issue for the campus and for the campus to talk about,” Haider-Markel said.
Freshman political science student Catherine Magana said she plans on attending Hogg’s speech. She said she’s excited to hear a college-aged activist talk about gun control.
“Gun control has been a much more important topic to me since getting to college,” Magana said.
While Hogg is at the University, Haider-Markel said he plans for select student leadership and administration to meet with him.
Regardless of someone’s beliefs on gun control, Haider-Markel said he hopes Hogg will inspire students to get involved in civic leadership and foster conversation that goes beyond “bumper sticker platitudes.”
“Anytime you can have a public discussion, especially with someone who has inspired civic leadership, it can help people figure out why they hold the opinions they do,” Haider-Markel said.
Hogg will sign copies of the book he wrote with his sister Lauren Hogg, titled “#NeverAgain: A New Generation Draws the Line,” after his speech. More information can be found about the event at the Lied Center website.