Puzzles: Answers for Monday, Sept. 23

Sudoku
Sudoku answers for Sept. 23, 2019.

Cryptoquip
Big Walt Disney movie depicting strange events in actor Warren's dreams: "Sleeping Beatty."

Crossword
Crossword answers for Sept. 23, 2019.