Puzzles: Answers for Thursday, Oct. 17

UDK Staff | @KansanNews

Oct 17, 2019

Sudoku

Sudoku answers for Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019.

Cryptoquip

The popular car rental company has become so sizable that they ought to rename it "Megahertz."

Crossword

Crossword answers for Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019.