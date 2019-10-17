puzzle answers graphic
Illustration by Nichola McDowell/KANSAN

Sudoku

Sudoku answers Oct. 17

Sudoku answers for Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019. 

Cryptoquip

The popular car rental company has become so sizable that they ought to rename it "Megahertz." 

Crossword

Crossword answers Oct. 17

Crossword answers for Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019. 