Puzzles: Answers for Thursday, Oct. 10 UDK Staff | @KansanNews 8 hrs ago Facebook Twitter SMS Email Illustration by Nichola McDowell/KANSAN Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Sudoku Sudoku answers for Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019. CryptoquipThe glass used to be transparent, but I put coffee in it so that it got filled beyond opacity. Crossword Crossword answers for Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019. Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Latest News It's flu season — here's how to know when you should stay home from class The University Daily Kansan 6: Graduate student mental health and a viral crocheting student Bringing digital therapy to KU: Admins, students partner to address mental health Free for All: Thursday, Oct. 10 Mid-week in crime: Lewd behavior on Daisy Hill, property damage, stolen license plate 'Why does it have to be so hard': Graduate students open up about mental health struggles Kansas basketball: Self looks to younger guards for valuable minutes, leadership Tabling events showcase KU Natural History Museum's research, hidden collections Stay in the loop Get our top stories sent right to your inbox. Email Address View previous campaigns. Multimedia stories 'Tell My Family I Love Them' Bewitching Wiccans of Lawrence 'Come As You Are': The 90 minutes Kurt Cobain spent in Lawrence Most Popular Articles ArticlesMeet 'Crochet Lady': KU senior crochets a potholder, goes viral after football gameKansas football cornerback Corione Harris arrested in MissouriKansas football fires offensive coordinator Les KoenningKU professor's new research sheds light on bisexualityWhat did you expect from Snoop Dogg? Late Night performer stuns, Athletics apologizesDrop-In and Rest Center provides refuge for Lawrence homeless communityUS Rep. Sharice Davids speaks at KU for Indigenous Peoples' WeekProvost search committee submits finalists’ names to KU chancellor’s office1900 Barker owner to open doughnut shop at old Louisiana Street laundromat locationCould wind and other new technologies be the answers to cutting KU's energy use? Tweets by KansanNews