Puzzles: Answers for Thursday, Oct. 3 UDK Staff | @KansanNews 8 hrs ago Facebook Twitter SMS Email Illustration by Nichola McDowell/KANSAN Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Sudoku Sudoku answers for Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019. CryptoquipI totally adore small Aussie marsupials and I emulate them. Perhaps I'm a wallaby wannabe. Crossword Crossword answers for Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019. Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Latest News Take a breath, the challenges of college are temporary Kansas football plans new scheme to help stop storming Sooners Nusbaum sets sights on returning to Olympic Trials Kansas volleyball swept again on the road against Iowa State Local Listens: New releases from Kansas City rappers Kye Colors, Tolon and SoulFoodSuede The University Daily (Kansan) 6: Kiese Laymon, basketball previews and fall weather Football Gameday: Kansas vs. Oklahoma Free for All: Thursday, Oct. 3 Stay in the loop Get our top stories sent right to your inbox. Email Address View previous campaigns. Multimedia stories 'Tell My Family I Love Them' Bewitching Wiccans of Lawrence 'Come As You Are': The 90 minutes Kurt Cobain spent in Lawrence Most Popular Articles ArticlesKU alumnus combines engineering and humor as a popular stand-up comedian in MongoliaKansas football to lose senior running back Khalil Herbert for 'foreseeable future'Khalil Herbert leaves Kansas football, Miles officially announcesHere's what you need to know about Late Night in the Phog campingKansas Board of Regents to eliminate some college admissions requirementsSnoop Dogg confirmed: KU announces Late Night in the Phog performer'The art of the empanada and the tamale': New shop to open in downtown LawrenceSexual assault and liquor law arrests increase at KU in 2018, report saysWhat my eating disorder taught me about lifeTrump impeachment inquiry: KU students react to latest news from Washington Tweets by KansanNews