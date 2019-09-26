Puzzles: Answers for Thursday, Sept. 26 Kansan Staff | @KansanNews 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter SMS Email Illustration by Nichola McDowell/KANSAN Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Sudoku Sudoku answers for Sept. 26, 2019. CryptoquipI am very terrible at installing television cabinets. One might say that I'm in-console-able. Crossword Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Latest News Your day begins at dawn: Use morning routines to fine tune your life The University Daily (Kansan) 6: basketball controversies and music for mental health Kansas City rapper Zarin Micheal expands musical palette on latest EP Mid-week in crime: Battery against a police officer, two thefts and a liquor violation Free For All: Thursday, Sept. 26 ‘Absolute shock’: STEM teaching program shuts down after budget cuts KU students react to men's basketball alleged NCAA violations week before Late Night Women's right to vote: Journalism professors kick off centennial celebration Stay in the loop Get our top stories sent right to your inbox. Email Address View previous campaigns. Multimedia stories 'Tell My Family I Love Them' Bewitching Wiccans of Lawrence 'Come As You Are': The 90 minutes Kurt Cobain spent in Lawrence Most Popular Articles ArticlesKU to 'vigorously dispute' alleged NCAA violations in men's basketball programKansas football players cherish support from fans after narrow loss to West VirginiaWhat happens after hazing: Details of Delta Upsilon's removal from campus'The art of the empanada and the tamale': New shop to open in downtown LawrenceKU health educator provides free six-week nutritional program for studentsRPG grand opening brings board game experience to downtown LawrenceKansas freshman Issac McBride withdraws from basketball programLululemon opens downtown Lawrence pop-up location againKU IT: Number of extortion emails found in KU inboxes is increasingChristian Braun is a Kansas basketball player to watch Tweets by KansanNews