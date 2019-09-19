Puzzles: Answers for Thursday, Sept. 19 7 hrs ago Facebook Twitter SMS Email Illustration by Nichola McDowell/KANSAN Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Sudoku Sudoku answers for Sept. 19, 2019. CryptoquipTerm for a group of white-flowering shrubs that are entirely perishable: mere myrtles. Crossword Crossword answers for Sept. 19, 2019. Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Latest News Your Daily (Kansan) 6: hazing violations, humidity, metalsmithing, dance and Pooka Free For All: Thursday, Sept. 19 Weekly Debate: Which Kansas cross country runner will make the biggest impact this season? Mid-week crime report: Liquor violations, theft, property damage Kansas football needs more Pooka to continue success What happens after hazing: Details of Delta Upsilon's removal from campus 'The blueprint of hazing': Why hazing continues in college fraternities Kansas football finds success with RPO offense Stay in the loop Get our top stories sent right to your inbox. Email Address View previous campaigns. Multimedia stories 'Tell My Family I Love Them' Bewitching Wiccans of Lawrence 'Come As You Are': The 90 minutes Kurt Cobain spent in Lawrence Most Popular Articles ArticlesWhat happens after hazing: Details of Delta Upsilon's removal from campusLawrence police find man who fled from officers in a stolen car Saturday nightPhoenix Woodworking launches Kickstarter to continue employing people in transitionThrift culture takes over Lawrence as students, residents prefer cost, quality, styleLavender Union provides safe space for KU students identifying as LGBTQ+Kansas football stuns Boston College 48-24 in first Power Five road win since 2008What students should know about their $132 Watkins student health fee'The art of the empanada and the tamale': New shop to open in downtown LawrenceKansas football quarterback 'Super Stan' flushes road win, prepares for West VirginiaFresh start: Incoming KU class weighs in on new lives Tweets by KansanNews