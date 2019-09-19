puzzle answers graphic
Illustration by Nichola McDowell/KANSAN

Sudoku

Sudoku answers 0919

Sudoku answers for Sept. 19, 2019. 

Cryptoquip

Term for a group of white-flowering shrubs that are entirely perishable: mere myrtles. 

Crossword

Crosswords answers Sept. 19

Crossword answers for Sept. 19, 2019. 