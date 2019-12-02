Puzzles: Answers for Monday, Dec. 2 UDK Staff | @KansanNews 16 hrs ago Facebook Twitter SMS Email Illustration by Nichola McDowell/UDK Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Sudoku Sudoku answers for Monday, Dec. 2, 2019. Sudoku answers for Monday, Dec. 2, 2019. Cryptoquip Very adaptable computer app made for keeping track of melodies about vision organs: eye-tunes. Crossword Crossword answers for Monday, Dec. 2, 2019. Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Latest News Azubuike's dominance and efficiency are vital for Kansas men's basketball Ask Aroog: How do I stop comparing myself to others? Examine, adapt, move on KU rec services adds canoe battleship as new intramural sport What to Watch this Week: 'Dark Waters,' 'Marriage Story,' 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' New Music Monday: New releases from The Weeknd, Jacob Collier, Louis Tomlinson US president selects KU professor to serve on science, technology council Thanksgiving Break in Crime: Property crime, theft, trespassing Free for All: Monday, Dec. 2 Stay in the loop Get our top stories sent right to your inbox. Email Address View previous campaigns. Multimedia stories 'Tell My Family I Love Them' Bewitching Wiccans of Lawrence 'Come As You Are': The 90 minutes Kurt Cobain spent in Lawrence Most Popular Articles Articles5 Lawrence legends from 'Tan Man' to 'White Owl:' Names that stand the test of timeKC band Kid Computer prepares for life in music industry after graduationKansas football's turnovers haunt it in horrific loss to BaylorKansas volleyball falls to West Virginia 3-2 to close out 2019-20 seasonKU changes course on international student enrollment after partnership falls shortThe University Daily (Kansan) 6: Chick-fil-A, financial aid and football turnoversKansas women's basketball takes first in FAU Thanksgiving TournamentBaylor Bears maul Kansas football 61-6 in Jayhawks' season finaleOpposition to Chick-fil-A remains despite chain's dissociation from anti-LGBTQ+ groupsThanksgiving Break in Crime: Property crime, theft, trespassing Tweets by KansanNews