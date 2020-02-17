Puzzles: Answers for Monday, Feb. 17 UDK Staff | @KansanNews Feb 17, 2020 11 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Illustration by Nichola McDowell/UDK Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Sudoku Sudoku answers for Monday, Feb. 17. Cryptoquip Movie that concerns a pair of fellows who deliver pizzas on their motorcycles: "Cheesy Rider." Crossword Crossword answers for Monday, Feb. 17. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Latest News Streaming services create a burden of variety Kansas tennis notches first win over ranked opponent Weekly horoscope: Feb. 17-23 Sanders is the pro-queer candidate, not Buttigieg Men's Basketball Gameday vs. Iowa State Lawrence City Commission considers immigration sanctuary policies Mice, mold and memories: Oliver Hall closes its doors to students What to Watch this Week: 'The Call of the Wild,' 'Hunters,' 'Better Call Saul' Stay in the loop Get our top stories sent right to your inbox. Email Address View previous campaigns. Multimedia stories 'Tell My Family I Love Them' Bewitching Wiccans of Lawrence 'Come As You Are': The 90 minutes Kurt Cobain spent in Lawrence Most Popular Articles ArticlesOliver Hall has no plans to reopen according to KU spokespersonCampus Couture: freshman Kaylee Cart layers colors and patterns in spring-ready fitLawrence local runs independent business selling handmade jewelryStudent Senate Court of Appeals upholds firing of Government Relations Director'Free Staters' kicks off student senate election season as first coalitionStudent Senate sends SUA funding bill back to Finance CommitteeKU students react to women's basketball’s biggest win of the seasonStudent Senate Court of Appeals hears case for fired Government Relations DirectorMice, mold and memories: Oliver Hall closes its doors to students'It still looks good today': Former KU star Paul Pierce reacts to '90s retro jerseys Tweets by KansanNews