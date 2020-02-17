A graphic features the words "puzzle answers" over a solid background
Illustration by Nichola McDowell/UDK

Sudoku

Sudoku answers for Monday, Feb. 17

Cryptoquip

Movie that concerns a pair of fellows who deliver pizzas on their motorcycles: "Cheesy Rider." 

Crossword

Crossword answers for Monday, Feb. 17

