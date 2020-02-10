A graphic features the words "puzzle answers" over a solid background
Illustration by Nichola McDowell/UDK

Sudoku

Sudoku answers for Feb. 10

Sudoku answers for Monday, Feb. 10. 
Sudoku answers for Feb. 10

Sudoku answers for Monday, Feb. 10. 

Cryptoquip

California community on the Pacific coast where you will encounter lots of apes: San Simian. 

What would you call some ancient germanic people who were tall and stately? The grand teutons.

Crossword

Crossword answers for Feb. 10

Crossword answers for Monday, Feb. 10. 