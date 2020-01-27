Puzzles: Answers for Monday, Jan. 27 UDK Staff | @KansanNews Jan 27, 2020 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Illustration by Nichola McDowell/UDK Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Sudoku Sudoku answers for Monday, Jan. 27 Sudoku answers for Monday, Jan. 27 CryptoquipOverzealous Roman emperor who tended to apprehend just about everybody he saw: Julius Seizer. If somebody is wearing a choker too tightly, would they be guilty of necklace endangerment? Crossword Crossword answers for Monday, Jan. 27. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Latest News Free For All: Monday, Jan. 26 Week in Crime: Disorderly conduct, trespassing, property crime City of Lawrence, KU to review proposals for shared e-scooter pilot program School of Architecture and Design announces creation of photography minor Drug-related incident inspires KU student to become personal trainer Puzzles: Answers for Monday, Jan. 27 Kansas track and field sets records at Jayhawk Classic 'It feels like a family member is gone': KU reacts to death of NBA legend Kobe Bryant Stay in the loop Get our top stories sent right to your inbox. Email Address View previous campaigns. Multimedia stories 'Tell My Family I Love Them' Bewitching Wiccans of Lawrence 'Come As You Are': The 90 minutes Kurt Cobain spent in Lawrence Most Popular Articles ArticlesLawrence Restaurant Week to close SaturdayAzubuike, Kansas men's basketball hold off late against Tennessee to win 74-68Campus Couture: Sophomore Ethan Haskins draws inspiration from '90s classicsKU students add entrance made of recycled materials to local parkKU cornerback Corione Harris suspended indefinitelyAzubuike thrives in four-guard lineup, carries Kansas past Tennessee'Transformations Charity Gala' drag pageant to raise money for Lawrence organizationsGoodcents 23rd Street location closes, moves to Kasold store'It feels like a family member is gone': KU reacts to death of NBA legend Kobe BryantNewly renovated Stauffer-Flint Hall celebrates grand reopening Tweets by KansanNews