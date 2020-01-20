A graphic features the words "puzzle answers" over a solid background
Illustration by Nichola McDowell/UDK

Sudoku

Sudoku answers Jan. 20

Sudoku answers for Monday, Jan. 20. 

Cryptoquip

Famed English rock singer who was named after a major British school in Berkshire: Eton John. 

Crossword

Crossword answers Jan. 20

Crossword answers for Monday, Jan. 20. 