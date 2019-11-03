Puzzles: Answers for Monday, Nov. 4 UDK Staff | @KansanNews 18 hrs ago Facebook Twitter SMS Email Illustration by Nichola McDowell/UDK Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Sudoku Sudoku answers for Monday, Nov. 4, 2019. CryptoquipEncouraging words for a guy who's afraid he is turning into a recluse: "You are not a loner." Crossword Crossword answers for Monday, Nov. 4, 2019. Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Latest News New Music Monday: New releases from Frank Ocean, Tame Impala and Earl Sweatshirt Gratitude is essential to navigating this season of consumerism Ask Aroog: How do I move on? Leave lost love with grace, find out who you are now What to Watch: 'Doctor Sleep,' 'Jojo Rabbit' and 'His Dark Materials' The University Daily (Kansan) 6: Shorter days, Tortas Jalisco, crushing football loss Free for All: Monday, Nov. 4 Men's Basketball Gameday: Kansas vs. Duke KU students combine love of dancing, Korean culture in K-pop club Stay in the loop Get our top stories sent right to your inbox. Email Address View previous campaigns. Multimedia stories 'Tell My Family I Love Them' Bewitching Wiccans of Lawrence 'Come As You Are': The 90 minutes Kurt Cobain spent in Lawrence Most Popular Articles ArticlesMeet 'Crochet Lady': KU senior crochets a potholder, goes viral after football gameOpportunity knocked for Kansas football, but KU didn't answer in loss to K-State'No deficiencies in his game': Freshman golfer Luke Kluver shares why he chose KUKansas forward Mitch Lightfoot to redshirt 2019-20 seasonMen's Basketball Gameday: Kansas vs. DukeKansas football falls flat in 38-10 rout to rival Kansas State'I believe in this University': Interim provost Lejuez makes pitch for permanent positionLongtime Lawrence Mexican restaurant Tortas Jalisco reopens on Iowa StreetHow it feels to die'Get routine testing': Watkins sees rise in number of sexually transmitted infections Tweets by KansanNews