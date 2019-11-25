Puzzles: Answers for Monday, Nov. 25 UDK Staff | @KansanNews 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter SMS Email Illustration by Nichola McDowell/UDK Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Sudoku Sudoku answers for Monday, Nov. 25, 2019. CryptoquipSo many people were being bitten by those wild bats that the problem was rabidly accelerating. Crossword Crossword answers for Monday, Nov. 25, 2019. Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Latest News Free for All: Monday, Nov. 25 Puzzles: Answers for Monday, Nov. 25 Men's Basketball Gameday: Kansas vs. Chaminade North Lawrence's Orange Cat Records offers small, inviting space for vinyl finds Week in Crime: Breaking and entering in GSP and $1,000 of damage in Strong Hall Two years after KU implements concealed carry law, no active shooter training required Hot start and finish from De Carvalho helps lead Kansas women's basketball to victory Kansas soccer's historic season ends with 2-0 loss to South Carolina Stay in the loop Get our top stories sent right to your inbox. Email Address View previous campaigns. Multimedia stories 'Tell My Family I Love Them' Bewitching Wiccans of Lawrence 'Come As You Are': The 90 minutes Kurt Cobain spent in Lawrence Most Popular Articles Articles19-year-old man arrested from KU fraternity house on suspicion of rapeLawrence Target store to undergo 'entire remodel' from January to MayKansas soccer's historic season ends with 2-0 loss to South CarolinaChanging the culture: Even after a loss, Kansas football is reviving its reputationKansas volleyball unable to comeback in loss to No. 1 TexasKU alumnus writes holiday-themed children's book about Kansas basketballKansas volleyball takes one set over Texas despite low hitting percentageKansas women's basketball stays undefeated after win over Texas State, 69-49Hot start and finish from De Carvalho helps lead Kansas women's basketball to victoryKU club proposes bills to raise faculty pay, limit luxury travel in Kansas higher ed Tweets by KansanNews