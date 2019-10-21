Puzzles: Answers for Monday, Oct. 21 UDK Staff | @KansanNews 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter SMS Email Illustration by Nichola McDowell/UDK Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Sudoku Sudoku answers for Monday, Oct. 21, 2019. CryptoquipDrink specially formulated to help golfers make easy, close shots on the green: putter milk. Crossword Crossword answers for Monday, Oct. 21, 2019. Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Latest News All hands in: Bridging the gender gap in STEM fields Free for All: Monday, Oct. 21 Puzzles: Answers for Monday, Oct. 21 Pancho's Mexican Food opens location on 23rd Street, plans to offer 24-hour service Aimee's Cafe and Coffeehouse celebrates 20 years of business in Lawrence Census 2020: What University of Kansas students need to know Man dies at scene of stabbing near 19th and Massachusetts Streets, police say LPD investigates stabbing on 1900 block of Massachusetts Street Stay in the loop Get our top stories sent right to your inbox. Email Address View previous campaigns. Multimedia stories 'Tell My Family I Love Them' Bewitching Wiccans of Lawrence 'Come As You Are': The 90 minutes Kurt Cobain spent in Lawrence Most Popular Articles ArticlesKansas football's new 'run and gun' offense could give the program a new identityLPD investigates stabbing on 1900 block of Massachusetts StreetMan dies at scene of stabbing near 19th and Massachusetts Streets, police say‘Yodeling Boy’ Mason Ramsey brings ‘yeehaw’ to LawrenceKansas football falls to Texas 50-48 after dramatic high-scoring contest in AustinDouglas County no longer filing criminal cases for simple marijuana possessionCenter for Sexuality and Gender Diversity looking for a new location in the Kansas UnionHow local business brought Lawrence's annual Zombie Walk back from the deadCensus 2020: What University of Kansas students need to knowHolland, McClure lead Kansas soccer to win against Wildcats at Rock Chalk Park Tweets by KansanNews