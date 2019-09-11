Puzzles: Answers for Monday, Sept. 9 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter SMS Email Illustration by Nichola McDowell/KANSAN Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Sudoku Sudoku answers for Sept. 9, 2019. CryptoquipBaker who was compelled to precisely time to the second anything she cooked: Betty Clocker. Crossword Crossword answers for Sept. 9, 2019. Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Latest News Lawrence police investigating fatal single car rollover at Iowa Street Senate takes steps to improve social mobility following US News & World Report ranking Kansas football to play to advantages against Boston College on Friday Where were you?: KU journalism professors reflect on Sept. 11 attacks Puzzles: Answers for Monday, Sept. 9 US News & World Report: KU ranks fourth to last in social mobility 'Knowledges': Spencer Museum of Art opens new exhibit connecting art and research US Secretary of State addresses foreign conflict, human rights during Kansas visit Stay in the loop Get our top stories sent right to your inbox. Email Address View previous campaigns. Multimedia stories 'Tell My Family I Love Them' Bewitching Wiccans of Lawrence 'Come As You Are': The 90 minutes Kurt Cobain spent in Lawrence Most Popular Articles ArticlesWhat happened on the timeout debacle? Kansas football falls to Coastal CarolinaBandana to backpack: Double-edged sword of minority fearPete Buttigieg's public service proposal has potential to restore national confidenceKansas Health officials confirm first vaping-related death in stateUS News & World Report: KU ranks fourth to last in social mobilityLawrence-based vlog 'No Free Lunches' highlights local foodie sceneKU student arrested on suspicion of rape, police sayGun violence on campus: What do you do?Weekly Debate: Will Kansas football make a bowl game in the next 3 years?Aetna Medicaid proposes better ways to work with Kansas healthcare providers Tweets by KansanNews