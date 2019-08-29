Puzzles: Answers for Thursday, Aug. 29 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter SMS Email Illustration by Nichola McDowell/KANSAN Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Sudoku Sudoku answers for Aug. 29, 2019 CryptoquipIf there were a pious religious group founded by one of the Beatles, would they be Lennonites? Crossword Crossword answers for Aug. 29, 2019 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Latest News Puzzles: Answers for Thursday, Aug. 29 Student Senate takes steps to remove Multicultural Student Government from official process Flash flood watch issued for Lawrence, surrounding areas through Friday afternoon Your parents are letting you go. Cherish each moment — even the embarrassing ones Stauffer-Flint Hall renovations prove KU community's commitment to journalism's future Local Listens: 3 heavily introspective releases from Kansas City artists XPlore program gives accounting students networking opportunities in big cities ESPN+ documentary 'Miles to Go' premieres, follows Kansas football into new era Stay in the loop Get our top stories sent right to your inbox. Email Address View previous campaigns. Multimedia stories 'Tell My Family I Love Them' Bewitching Wiccans of Lawrence 'Come As You Are': The 90 minutes Kurt Cobain spent in Lawrence Most Popular Articles ArticlesChick-fil-A backlash: Faculty staff council denounces KU's relationship with companyUnpredictable Kansas weather welcomes Jayhawks back to campus with a splashSevere weather possible as storms move through northeast KansasWelcome to the jungle: KU landscapers hard at work, numbers stand against themThe year Kansas football might not finish last: Big 12 football predictions for 2019Sheriff's office: Gunshots reported outside North Lawrence, 1 injuredKU debt service decreases by millions post budget cutHeavy rain increases risk for mosquito borne illness in LawrenceKU researcher indicted for fraud makes first appearance in federal courtKatzenberg: MacVittie should start on Saturday Tweets by KansanNews