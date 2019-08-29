puzzle answers graphic
Illustration by Nichola McDowell/KANSAN

Sudoku

puzzles_Sudoku_Combined20190830

Sudoku answers for Aug. 29, 2019

Cryptoquip

If there were a pious religious group founded by one of the Beatles, would they be Lennonites? 

Crossword

puzzles_Shef_ans20190829

Crossword answers for Aug. 29, 2019