Puzzles: Answers for Thursday, Dec. 12 UDK Staff | @KansanNews 6 hrs ago

Sudoku

Sudoku answers for Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019.

Cryptoquip

A certain prolific film and television actor's children probably refer to him as Daddy Devito.

Crossword

Crossword answers for Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019.