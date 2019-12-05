Puzzles: Answers for Thursday, Dec. 5 UDK Staff | @KansanNews 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter SMS Email Illustration by Nichola McDowell/UDK Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Sudoku Sudoku answers for Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019. CryptoquipGroup where every authorized player must have jumbo-sized lower limbs: Major-leg baseball. Crossword Crossword answers for Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019. Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Latest News KU nonprofit chapter forges friendships between community with disabilities, students The University Daily (Kansan) 6: A magic school bus driver and football pregame rituals Kansas football senior safety Mike Lee shares pregame ritual, reflects on KU career Free for All: Thursday, Dec. 5 A Day in the life of KU rower Laurel Salisbury Bomb-sniffing Phog the Dog brings security, fun to KU PSO Puzzles: Answers for Thursday, Dec. 5 Hop on the magic school bus with KU bus driver Rex Gardner Stay in the loop Get our top stories sent right to your inbox. Email Address View previous campaigns. Multimedia stories 'Tell My Family I Love Them' Bewitching Wiccans of Lawrence 'Come As You Are': The 90 minutes Kurt Cobain spent in Lawrence Most Popular Articles Articles5 Lawrence legends from 'Tan Man' to 'White Owl:' Names that stand the test of time'80s and '90s vintage store Mass Underground to open in downtown LawrenceKU changes course on international student enrollment after partnership falls shortInterim provost looks beyond KU: Carl Lejuez interviews at University at BuffaloKC band Kid Computer prepares for life in music industry after graduationKansas volleyball's future is bright despite losing seasonKansas football's turnovers haunt it in horrific loss to BaylorKU rec services adds canoe battleship as new intramural sportKU ranked 9th best public university for veterans, first in stateKansas volleyball falls to West Virginia 3-2 to close out 2019-20 season Tweets by KansanNews