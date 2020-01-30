A graphic features the words "puzzle answers" over a solid background
Illustration by Nichola McDowell/UDK

Sudoku

Sudoku answers for Jan. 30

Cryptoquip

Oddball cartoon feline of old films with an extremely weird spiral-shaped body: Helix the Cat. 

Crossword

Crossword answers Jan. 30

