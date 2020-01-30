Puzzles: Answers for Thursday, Jan. 30 UDK Staff | @KansanNews Jan 30, 2020 7 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Illustration by Nichola McDowell/UDK Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Sudoku Sudoku answers for Thursday, Jan. 30. CryptoquipOddball cartoon feline of old films with an extremely weird spiral-shaped body: Helix the Cat. Crossword Crossword answers for Thursday, Jan. 30. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Latest News WHO declares novel coronavirus a public health emergency of international concern KU faculty member co-writes new book "Why We Write" How does KU decide when to cancel class? Stout defense turns into three point barrage in women's Sunflower Showdown Kansas women's basketball falls to K-State in Sunflower Showdown Puzzles: Answers for Thursday, Jan. 30 KU student arrested on suspicion of sexual exploitation of a child 'That's my hometown': Novel coronavirus epidemic felt from Wuhan to Lawrence Stay in the loop Get our top stories sent right to your inbox. Email Address View previous campaigns. Multimedia stories 'Tell My Family I Love Them' Bewitching Wiccans of Lawrence 'Come As You Are': The 90 minutes Kurt Cobain spent in Lawrence Most Popular Articles ArticlesPossible coronavirus detected from patient at Lawrence Memorial HospitalDrug-related incident inspires KU student to become personal trainerLawrence Restaurant Week to close SaturdayKU students add entrance made of recycled materials to local parkKU freshman uses personal savings to give food and warmth to the homeless'It feels like a family member is gone': KU reacts to death of NBA legend Kobe Bryant'That's my hometown': Novel coronavirus epidemic felt from Wuhan to LawrenceCity of Lawrence, KU to review proposals for shared e-scooter pilot programKU architecture students renovate, brighten Watson Library's fourth-floor stacksUniversities should not offer 8 a.m. classes Tweets by KansanNews