Illustration by Nichola McDowell/UDK

Sudoku

Sudoku answers for Thursday, March 5.

Cryptoquip

Film about a fellow who is compelled to wander about searching for geniuses: "Brainspotting"

Crossword

Crossword answers for Thursday, March 5.

