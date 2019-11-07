Puzzles: Answers for Thursday, Nov. 7 UDK Staff | @KansanNews 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter SMS Email Illustration by Nichola McDowell/UDK Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Sudoku Sudoku answers for Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019. CryptoquipThe eccentric man decided he would only consume coins and paper money. He went on a cash diet. Crossword Crossword answers for Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019. Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Latest News Kansas voters get it right with passage of important constitutional amendment Ladies leave your man at home: Female musical artists fight gender roles The University Daily (Kansan) 6: New farmer's market and three minute theses Week in Crime: Theft in Memorial Stadium, damaged exit signs in Templin Hall Free for All: Thursday, Nov. 7 Letter to the Editor: In response to 'Long climb out' Puzzles: Answers for Thursday, Nov. 7 Basketball Gameday: Kansas vs. UNC Greensboro Stay in the loop Get our top stories sent right to your inbox. Email Address View previous campaigns. Multimedia stories 'Tell My Family I Love Them' Bewitching Wiccans of Lawrence 'Come As You Are': The 90 minutes Kurt Cobain spent in Lawrence Most Popular Articles ArticlesMeet 'Crochet Lady': KU senior crochets a potholder, goes viral after football gameWeekend market opens in north Lawrence, features community vendors'We were awful': Rusty offensive performance dooms Kansas in season-opening loss to DukeIsaiah Moss shows what's to come in short-lived Kansas basketball appearanceQuikTrip to open second location in LawrencePolice arrest suspect in last week’s Lawrence McDonald’s shooting2019 Lawrence election results: Finkeldei, Shipley and Boley win city commission seatsOpportunity knocked for Kansas football, but KU didn't answer in loss to K-StateHy-Vee on Sixth Street closes after nearly 20 yearsMen's Basketball Gameday: Kansas vs. Duke Tweets by KansanNews