puzzle answers graphic
Illustration by Nichola McDowell/UDK

Sudoku

Sudoku answers Nov. 7

Sudoku answers for Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019.

Cryptoquip

The eccentric man decided he would only consume coins and paper money. He went on a cash diet. 

Crossword

Crossword answers Nov. 7

Crossword answers for Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019.