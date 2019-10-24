Puzzles: Answers for Thursday, Oct. 24 UDK Staff | @KansanNews 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter SMS Email Illustration by Nichola McDowell/UDK Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Sudoku Sudoku answers for Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019. CryptoquipI bet I know where the ruler over the land of thieves likes to eat fast food: Burglar King. Crossword Crossword answers for Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019. Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Latest News KU alumni couple honored with annual Rich and Judy Billings Spirit of 1912 Award Football Gameday vs. Texas Tech Free for All: Thursday, Oct. 24 Kansas football looks to break 9-year homecoming losing streak Puzzles: Answers for Thursday, Oct. 24 Men's Basketball Gameday: Kansas vs. Fort Hays State Alumni Association pays tribute to KU's alma mater in this year's homecoming theme KU international enrollment drops, support staff blames US immigration policies Stay in the loop Get our top stories sent right to your inbox. Email Address View previous campaigns. Multimedia stories 'Tell My Family I Love Them' Bewitching Wiccans of Lawrence 'Come As You Are': The 90 minutes Kurt Cobain spent in Lawrence Most Popular Articles ArticlesLPD identifies Massachusetts Street fatal stabbing victim, man in custody releasedFrom 10 to 21Kansas football's new 'run and gun' offense could give the program a new identityLPD investigates stabbing on 1900 block of Massachusetts StreetTorry Locklin's debut for Kansas football could mean more play time for the freshman quarterback‘Yodeling Boy’ Mason Ramsey brings ‘yeehaw’ to LawrencePT’s Coffee Lawrence location closesKU homecoming: This week's events include free food, networking and a paradeThe Border War is back: Kansas basketball to play Missouri next six seasonsPancho's Mexican Food opens location on 23rd Street, plans to offer 24-hour service Tweets by KansanNews