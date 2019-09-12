Puzzles: Answers for Thursday, Sept. 12 7 hrs ago Facebook Twitter SMS Email Illustration by Nichola McDowell/KANSAN Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Sudoku Sudoku answers for Sept. 12, 2019. CryptoquipTwo noted amateur detective brothers who live in a distinctly Bohemian culture: The Arty Boys. Crossword Crossword answers for Sept. 12, 2019. Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Latest News Wichita man killed in rollover accident on Iowa Street Kevin Willmott shares Kansas-inspired roots, talks award-winning film career Your Daily (Kansan) 6: Vaping, fatal car accident, KU ranks low in social mobility Free for All: Thursday, Sept. 12 Puzzles: Answers for Thursday, Sept. 12 Not 'as dangerous as they say': KU students react to reports of vaping-related deaths Kansas health leaders discuss underage vaping, linking it to college students Football Gameday: Kansas at Boston College Stay in the loop Get our top stories sent right to your inbox. Email Address View previous campaigns. Multimedia stories 'Tell My Family I Love Them' Bewitching Wiccans of Lawrence 'Come As You Are': The 90 minutes Kurt Cobain spent in Lawrence Most Popular Articles ArticlesWhat happened on the timeout debacle? Kansas football falls to Coastal CarolinaBandana to backpack: Double-edged sword of minority fearUS News & World Report: KU ranks fourth to last in social mobilityPete Buttigieg's public service proposal has potential to restore national confidenceLawrence police investigating fatal single car rollover at Iowa StreetKansas Health officials confirm first vaping-related death in stateLawrence-based vlog 'No Free Lunches' highlights local foodie sceneKU student arrested on suspicion of rape, police sayWeekly Debate: Will Kansas football make a bowl game in the next 3 years?Gun violence on campus: What do you do? Tweets by KansanNews