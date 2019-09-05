puzzle answers graphic
Illustration by Nichola McDowell/KANSAN

Sudoku

Sudoku answers 0905

Sudoku answers for Sept. 5, 2019. 

Cryptoquip

What could you call people who vote "no" on something in a legislative assembly? Anti bodies. 

Crossword

Crossword answers 0905

Crossword answers for Sept. 5, 2019. 