Twitter was sent into a frenzy when a unique bracket was released two weeks ago. No, it wasn’t the NCAA’s March Madness bracket. Instead, it was one dedicated to ranking Kanye West’s best songs. Carrington Harrison, host of Kansas City's 610 Sports Radio talk show "The Drive," and his friends compiled a list of Kanye West songs to create the Kanye Madness Bracket. The bracket features 64 songs and divides them into four regions — Donda, Saint, North West and Chicago.

The reception featured over 30,000 retweets and over 2,000 comments from fans scrambling to pick their favorite Kanye West song of all time, including replies from Super Bowl LII champion Chris Long and ESPN’s Bomani Jones.

"murder to excellence" being a 16 says my tastes are totally different than carrington's. https://t.co/BWWFFccLjd — El Flaco (@bomani_jones) March 11, 2018

Harrison posted videos of him and his friends breaking down each region. Harrison spoke with the Kansan after the bracket went viral to discuss his love for Kanye West music and the possibility of another bracket in the future.

The following Q&A has been edited for brevity and clarity.

KANSAN: How did this Kanye bracket start?

Carrington Harrison: I was driving on the first Saturday of March, and I was actually listening to “Spaceship.” I was thinking to myself, “Man, I bet somebody would say that this is their favorite Kanye song.” Then I thought that we should do a bracket and determine if this is people’s favorite Kanye song. I wanted to try to copy the NCAA tournament as closely as I could, so I got a group of about 11 people and we met up to determine the seeding and matchups.

KANSAN: In retrospect, were there songs that you regret not putting in the bracket?

Harrison: In retrospect, “Gone” should absolutely be in the bracket, “Everything I Am” should be in the bracket and probably “Two Words” should be in the bracket.

KANSAN: What is your favorite Kanye song?

Harrison: I think it’s probably a tie between “Can’t Tell Me Nothing” and “Devil In A New Dress.” I said in our group’s roundtable that I think “Can’t Tell Me Nothing” is going to win. I really like “Devil In A New Dress.” I think there’s obviously a big line between the old and new Kanye. I think if you had to pick the perfect new Kanye song, it’s “Devil In A New Dress” because it kind of still has that feel of a song that was on the older albums.

KANSAN: Is Kanye your favorite rapper?

Harrison: No. I’m a big Jay-Z fan. I think the difference in Kanye, at least to me, and what made this bracket a little more personal was seeing how Kanye’s music has kind of had the same impact on people’s life the same way that it has on mine. I remember listening to “College Dropout” for the first time, the first time I heard “Slow Jamz.” I remember when I watched [the video for] “Through the Wire” debut on MTV2. There are so many Kanye memories, and I think he’s just so important to hip-hop culture. I think you can say that Kanye has maybe the biggest moment in hip-hop history when Kanye was on NBC [in 2005] in front of the entire world and said that the acting president [George Bush] doesn’t like black people. It’s been really fun to see how many people — black, white, Asian, Mexican — have a lot of the same stories and experiences that I have with Kanye’s music.

KANSAN: Were you surprised by the bracket’s reception?

Harrison: Absolutely. It wouldn’t have been possible without my friends. I didn’t really have an idea of how big it was until Chris Long tweeted me about it. I couldn’t really use my phone when we released it because my mentions were constantly refreshing. It was crazy to see. I’m happy that people like it. I’m happy that the time we spent on it and the work we put in has paid off. If some other group of people had done this exact same stuff, my friends would have shared it in our group chat and would’ve been having these same conversations. It’s cool to see the conversations that we would’ve had among ourselves happening with thousands of people on the Internet.

KANSAN: Do you want to continue doing this every year with different artists?

Harrison: Yeah. Next year’s a long way from now. A lot of people have said doing the same thing for Drake. Next year is actually the 10th anniversary of “So Far Gone,” so I think that makes a lot of sense to do a Drake bracket. Either him or Jay-Z. I think those are two really popular ones to do.

— Edited by Margo Johnson