2 Chainz will be the featured performer at this year’s Late Night in the Phog, Kansas football coach David Beaty said during his weekly Hawk Talk radio show.
David Beaty just said rapper @2chainz would be at Late Night. MIght have let a cat out of the bag there.— Jesse Newell (@jessenewell) September 25, 2018
The Kansan also spoke to two individuals inside Kansas Athletics who confirmed that 2 Chainz will be performing at the yearly event.
Tauheed Epps — professionally known as 2 Chainz — is an American rapper. His collaboration with YG in the song “Big Bank” currently ranks No. 16 on the Billboard R&B and Hip-Hop chart.
2 Chainz follows in the steps of Lil Yachty, who was last year’s featured performer at Late Night in the Phog.
Late Night in the Phog is an annual event put together by Kansas Athletics to commemorate the official beginning of the NCAA Division I basketball season. The event will start at 6:30 p.m. on Friday. Tickets are free and served on a first-come, first-served basis