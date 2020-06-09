Do you ever look at the journalists from the University Daily Kansan and wonder, what is going on inside their heads? The new podcast from the Kansan, "Reading Between the Lines" looks to answer that question each week.
Hosts Wyatt Hall and Nicole Dolan pick the brains of their colleagues and guests on art, culture and life on this new weekly podcast from the University Daily Kansan. Intro/outro music by David Obadare.
"Reading Between the Lines" can be streamed on Spotify, Anchor and the Kansan website.
Timestamps
0:00:00 - Introducing the podcast as well as its hosts and this week’s guests
0:02:05 - What we’re listening to this week
0:08:35 - What we’re watching this week
0:16:31 - Hot takes
0:32:11 - Main topic discussion: Black Lives Matter and media at the protests
0:32:56 - Kansan news editor Sophia Belshe and Kansan senior reporter Lucy Peterson’s experience at the protests
0:39:32 - The impact of social media
0:47:27 - Traditional media covering the protests
0:57:51 - Kansan opinion editor Elijah Southwick discusses his latest column and NFL protests
1:02:58 - Future of the movement, is this time any different?