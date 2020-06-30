This week on Reading Between the Lines, Nicole and Wyatt are joined by arts contributors Aroog Khaliq and Alicia Marksberry to talk about Anderson .Paak and new protest anthems, Netflix's "Never Have I Ever," the world of K-pop, and more.
0:00:00 - Introducing the podcast as well as its hosts and this week’s guests
0:01:46 - What we’re listening to this week
0:06:30 - What we’re watching this week
0:15:26 - Hot takes
0:24:44 - Main topic: K-pop
0:25:15 - Who are we as listeners
0:42:10 - The industry and controversy
0:56:58 - K-pop history and its influence
1:04:00 - Stan culture