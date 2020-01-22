More than 30 restaurants, such as Encore Cafe, Ta Co., RPG and many more, are participating in this year's sixth annual Downtown Lawrence Restaurant Week.

The event, which started Jan. 17 and lasts until Jan. 25, features exclusive items that may not be included in the restaurants’ daily menus.

Encore Cafe, located at 1007 Massachusetts St., is offering a deal of $17 per person where customers can choose one item from each of the following categories: appetizers, entrees and desserts. However, drinks are not included in the $17 charge.

Ta Co., a new restaurant that replaced RND Corner Grille at 801 Massachusetts St. in November, is having a $20 deal that includes three courses and a house margarita.

The first course offers a choice of chile relleno soup or a tostada with black bean purée, roasted corn, rajas and portobello mushrooms. The second course includes a smoked pastrami taco or stuffed pepper with Spanish rice, roasted corn, poblano peppers, onions, and black beans covered with melted cheese. The third course is a sopapilla cheesecake with caramel sauce and whipped cream.

+3 New Mexican-style restaurant opens in place of RND Corner Grille in downtown Lawrence Ta Co. replaced RND Corner Grille at 801 Massachusetts St., celebrating its grand opening on Nov. 13. The restaurant offers a Mexican-style menu, mixing different flavors.

RPG is offering an all vegetarian menu with four courses for $35 per person, including the board game fee. Separate from the food menu, the restaurant has a custom mini-cocktail menu and a beer and wine menu. RPG is located at 724 Massachusetts St.

For a complete list of participating restaurants and more information, visit Downtown Lawrence Restaurant week’s website.