Student Union Activities and student-led radio station KJHK announced last Wednesday rapper Rico Nasty is expected to perform at The Granada Friday, Nov. 22.
The 22 year-old rapper, producer and songwriter is known for her songs “Smack a Bitch” and “Poppin.” In April, Rico Nasty released the album “Anger Management” with producer Kenny Beats. She has also collaborated with artists like Doja Cat, A$AP Ferg and EarthGang.
“She sort of takes charge of who she is, her sexuality, her messages in her music,” said Olivia Jones, SUA live music coordinator and a junior from Waterville, Maine, studying strategic communications.
Jones and KJHK live music coordinator Lane Hornback said they started thinking about artists for this concert in the summer, and they decided on Rico Nasty this semester. They said they wanted to find someone who fit in with the alternative vibe of Lawrence, Hornback said.
“She sort of marches to the beat of her own drum,” Jones said.
Jones and Hornback said they think Rico Nasty will be able to connect with a lot of students because of her age.
“She’s not too much older than a lot of us,” said Hornback, a senior from Minneola studying journalism and religious studies. “It’s really cool to see someone perform who’s in your age range.”
SUA special events coordinator Kyia McDonald, a senior studying sociology from Killeen, Texas, said she knows all of Rico Nasty’s songs. She said Rico Nasty is her favorite artist because the rapper is so relatable.
“She’s her own person. She’s an individual. She’s authentic,” McDonald said.
McDonald said she started listening to Rico Nasty’s music when she was going through a hard time, and she said it empowered her.
“Listening to Rico Nasty showed me you can channel your anger into something good,” McDonald said.
McDonald said she is excited to see Rico Nasty, but she’s even more excited because this will be her first concert. She said she feels fortunate to be able to see her in Lawrence and that the tickets are inexpensive.
SUA and KJHK are still deciding on openers, but they hope to book local artists, Jones and Hornback said. Most importantly, Hornback said he hopes people have an unforgettable experience.
“I want everyone to have the type of Granada show where people are like five years later, ‘Yo, do you remember that Rico show?’” Hornback said.
Tickets can be purchased in advance with a KU ID, which must be presented at the door the day of the show, for $12 or the day-of for $17. General admission tickets are priced $15 in advance and $20 day-of.
Rylie Koester contributed to the reporting of this story.