A new restaurant called RPG (Restaurant, Pub and Games) aims to bring the Lawrence community together in an unconventional way.

After two and a half years of developing and planning, RPG had its grand opening on Sept. 19 at 724 Massachusetts St.

RPG owner Matt Pool said he felt there was a need for adults to be able to connect face-to-face over food, drinks and over a thousand board games. Before becoming one of the owners of RPG, Pool spent five years as the head of a front-end logistics company in Olathe.

“We looked at the board game industry and found that over the last five years it has doubled from a $1.2 billion industry to a $2.4 billion industry,” Pool said. “Board games has surpassed video games in funding in the last two years.”