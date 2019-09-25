A new restaurant called RPG (Restaurant, Pub and Games) aims to bring the Lawrence community together in an unconventional way.
After two and a half years of developing and planning, RPG had its grand opening on Sept. 19 at 724 Massachusetts St.
RPG owner Matt Pool said he felt there was a need for adults to be able to connect face-to-face over food, drinks and over a thousand board games. Before becoming one of the owners of RPG, Pool spent five years as the head of a front-end logistics company in Olathe.
“We looked at the board game industry and found that over the last five years it has doubled from a $1.2 billion industry to a $2.4 billion industry,” Pool said. “Board games has surpassed video games in funding in the last two years.”
The restaurant has various board games, including Monopoly, Secret Hitler and Exploding Kittens. Pool said the restaurant plans on having events such as theme nights for avid Harry Potter fans.
RPG has game masters who customers can come to for questions about board games or any recommendations on board games they should play.
“We’re a little bit different than a traditional restaurant in the sense that you can control your own service,” Pool said.
Pool said there’s a service request card the customer can hold up when they are ready for the waiter to take their order. When the card is set on the table, the waiter knows not to come by. This way, the customers don’t have to be bothered every 10 minutes while playing their game.
Pool said he’s also excited to be serving honey mead on tap, which is a honey-based wine he said not many restaurants in Lawrence have.
RPG serves alcoholic beverages, including a beer and cocktail menu custom-made by bar manager Mo Cox. It also serves American-style food prepared by head chef Corban Heston.
Pool said he hopes RPG can be an outlet where anyone, including University of Kansas students, can go and feel welcomed.
“Coming here in the future, it would probably be to get a drink and play games with some friends,” KU senior Jason Frederick said.
RPG is open weekdays 4 p.m. to 2 a.m. and weekends 11 a.m. to 2 a.m.