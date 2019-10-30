There are people who are into Halloween and there are people like Lawrence resident Dana Dyer who let Halloween take over everything, even his yard.
Since 2004, Dyer has used his lawn to operate a haunted trail. Located at 1755 East 1310 Rd. Dyer calls it the, "Half Acre of Fear." Admission is free and open to the public, but it's only open a few days out of the year.
The attraction began in the 1990s as a lawn display and over time it moved to the side lawn and evolved into the yard it is today. Before guests even enter the trail itself, they walk through a cemetery filled with tombstones, skeletons, vine monsters and more.
"Each year I added more and more, and it just kept getting bigger and bigger," Dyer said.
It takes roughly 15 to 20 minutes to walk through the yard, which features a freak show, a haunted forest, a voodoo bayou, butcher shop, dungeon with a morgue, mine shaft maze and more. There are even people dressed up like creepy clowns, Michael Myers, and villainous butchers placed around the yard to scare people.
“Being scared is fun,” said Jim Underwood, Dyer’s friend who helps scare people at the haunted yard. “It raises your heart rate.”
Dyer worked in construction for decades and he makes most of the decorations himself. The tombstones are made of cement, the skeletons out of PVC pipe and milk bottles, and the pumpkin monster constructed from vines.
“I can get inspiration from just looking at a piece of junk,” Dyer said.
Dyer said he plans throughout the year and it takes him months to actually set up the yard. Underwood said he once called Dyer in the middle of the summer and asked him what he's doing. Dyer told him he was constructing skeletons.
“He does it all year round,” Underwood said.
Friends like Underwood and members of Dyer’s family help out. They work on construction, set-up and they even dress up to scare people. But this year, Lawrence resident Regina Shelby decided to help him.
Shelby used to bring her kids to the haunted yard years ago. This year, she wanted to do something to give back to Dyer. People donate Halloween decorations and money, but Shelby said she wanted to give something else, so she decided to give her time.
She started helping Dyer set up about two weeks ago and Dyer said she brings a lot of ideas he would have never thought of and that her eye for detail has helped a lot. When the light in a pumpkin monster goes out, Shelby fixes it.
“It’s kind of annoying,” Shelby said. “We’re both kind of perfectionists.”
While the haunted yard is free, Dyer said donations are highly suggested. He said it’s pretty expensive to run the haunted yard every year. However, Shelby said if more money were donated, they could invest more money back into the yard.
Dyer said he is uncertain of how many people come through in a night, but he said it’s a lot of kids and families. He tried counting it once, but he said the best way to keep track of people is to listen for their screams and watch as they run out.
On the Saturday before Halloween, Dyer sat near the front of the trail entrance watching people come through. Even though he wore a mask to spook people, kids would come up and start talking to him, showing off their costumes and asking him how he was doing. One asked where he got all of his decorations from and Dyer responded, “My imagination.”
Dyer is 66 is now. When asked how long he’s going to keep this going, he said he asks himself that question every year and his honest answer is, “As long as I can.”
Ultimately, Dyer loves scaring people and his biggest wish is to get recognition like some of the haunted houses in Kansas City, but he also just wants to get more people to come through his haunted yard.
Dyer will open his haunted yard again on Halloween from 7 to 10 p.m. and on Friday, Nov. 1 from 8 to 10 p.m.