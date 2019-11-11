The department of African and African-American Studies had its second annual African Food and Film Festival to give insight on how different cultures live despite what mainstream media presents, said John Muchira, a lecturer for the African and African-American studies department.
The event was held Thursday, Nov. 7, at the Burge Union.
The film, titled “From a Whisper,” involves a young artist and intelligence officer who both lost loved ones in the U.S. embassy bombing in Nairobi, Kenya. Certain discoveries revealed in the film allow the two protagonists to confront their fears and learn how to forgive.
The film screened to show the Lawrence community that people can learn and connect with each other from various cultures, said Muchira, who is also an adjunct professor in international and multicultural education.
“The best way to learn that is through our film,” Muchira said.
Muchira said each year this event is created based on specific themes that highlight issues that the United States is experiencing. This year, the African and African-American studies department decided to focus on the large number of mass shootings occurring in the United States.
Muchira said many cultures, especially African cultures, are not as different as people think. Many people in the African culture speak English and live a middle-class life, he said.
Cécile Accilien, acting chair of the African and African-American studies department, said learning a language is another way into other cultures, and it’s important to learn a second language.
“Learning a language is a fascinating journey into other cultures,” Accilien said.
The event also featured a wide variety of East African food, including chicken curry, lentil stew, chapati and more. Students could immerse themselves in a culture by eating food they’ve never eaten before while also watching a movie that isn’t on popular streaming services such as Netflix, Muchira said.
“It helps them to watch something different than what they have watched at home,” Muchira said.
Muchira said he wants KU students to connect life in other cultures with their own. He said people from various cultures are experiencing the same challenges everyday.
“It’s a way of inclusion and accepting diversity,” Muchira said.