U.S. Rep. Sharice Davids will kick-off celebrations for Indigenous Peoples Day at the University of Kansas with a speech at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 8 in Woodruff Auditorium in the Kansas Union.
Davids is one of two of the first Native American women to serve in Congress. Her election into the 116th Congress also made her one of the few openly LGBTQ individuals in Congress. Davids represents the third congressional district of Kansas and is a member of the Ho-Chunk Nation.
Celebrations for Indigenous Peoples Day, which is on Monday, Oct. 14 this year, will include a variety of events focused on representing Native American voices. Haskell Indian Nations University is also a sponsor of the celebrations.
Some of these events include an indigenous women's art exhibit at the Spencer Museum of Art, panels on Native American student research and leadership and a viewing of indigenous short films, along with the speech by Davids.
Jennifer Ng, interim vice provost for the University's Office of Diversity and Equity, said in a news release it’s important to celebrate Indigenous Peoples Day because of Lawrence’s long-lasting ties to Native American communities.
“It’s fitting that we take time to celebrate the many contributions of Native Americans as well as reflect on and acknowledge America’s grim history with regard to native communities,” Ng said in the release. “We have opportunities to learn and grow as individuals and as a community.”
Most of the events are free and open to the public. A full schedule of the celebrations can be found in the news release.