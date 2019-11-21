The Spencer Museum of Art is currently showing exhibit “Foundling” by artist Megan Rye that features 100 faces of children adopted by American families from overseas. The children were adopted from Asia, Africa, Eastern Europe, and Central and South America.
A “foundling” is described by Rye as a person “twice born, once at abandonment and again at reclamation,” according to the Spencer Museum of Art’s website. She was adopted overseas as a child herself from South Korea and currently lives in Minnesota.
Rye painted each of the portraits on shopping bags from Target, a retail chain that originated in Minnesota.
Jayhawks Without Borders International Studies Club, along with the Museum, hosted a tour of the exhibit on Thursday, Nov. 14 to discuss the portraits and interpret what they mean to individuals and talk about the importance of overseas adoption into the United States.
During the tour, several viewers drew the connection that this was done to illustrate the idea of “shopping” for children, while others gathered that it provides a link between consumerism and international development.
In the actual gallery, each portrait hangs beside the pocketbook-sized referral photo the portrait was based on. Some of the children are posed with women in their photos — all but one of those being their foster mothers.
Students browsing the exhibit during the tour discussed their feelings about it with guide and curator Pinyan Zhu.
“I think the biggest observation I made is the connection she made between consumerism and getting rid of the children and actual international development,” said KU student Eugene Galvez who attended the tour. “It was eye opening, and I definitely think people should see it.”
Curator Zhu worked closely with artist Rye and said although she was not adopted herself, she can still relate to and understand the unease of a new environment and the feeling of security a family can offer. She, herself, has a background with art as she is a PhD candidate in art history at the University and is a former intern of the Spencer Museum.
“I believe this exhibition will motivate our students to take a look at this society from the perspectives of the adoptees, have a better understanding of others’ lives, and reflect on their own assumptions of family, race, and citizenship,” Zhu said in an email to the Kansan.
If viewers wish to share their feelings, depictions or emotions about “Foundling,” a table is set up in the middle of the gallery with binders of more information, pens and papers to write thoughts, and a bag to drop it in that will be given to the artist.
The exhibit will be shown at The Spencer Museum of Art until Dec. 22 and is open for the public to view.