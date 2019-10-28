The Commons has provided members of the community at the University of Kansas an opportunity to gather around and learn more about self care and well-being with its Spotlight on Care series.
Every Wednesday at noon, The Commons, located in Spooner Hall, hosts different lessons in which individuals can participate in activities or discuss the topic of the day.
“The topic of care became central for programming for us this year in part because, frankly, it feels like something we can all use a little bit of,” said Emily Ryan, director of The Commons.
Ryan said The Commons partnered with the Institute for Policy and Social Research Center for Compassionate and Sustainable Communities for the program to center its focus on self care. The program started this summer and will continue into the spring semester.
Ryan said one of the overall goals of Spotlight on Care is to give individuals enough knowledge about that week’s topic so they can apply it to their lives after they learn about it.
On Oct. 23, the topic was understanding the history and benefits of yoga. The lesson was to learn how to apply it off the mat — in places like work, at the desk or in daily life.
Nikki Cohen, a clinical psychology graduate student who led the Yoga for Wellness presentation, said she knows from personal experience that the program can help students.
“I think it’s really important in terms of stress reduction. I know how stressful classes and college can be, and that mind of body awareness through different strategies you can use to relax can help,” Cohen said.
Ashley Aranda, a fourth-year student at the University and an assistant at The Commons, said the series includes programs hosted in various ways. She said sometimes the host may talk for 10 minutes and leave the rest of the hour for activities.
With the Yoga for Wellness, Cohen led a guided yoga session for 25 minutes to help people better understand breathing techniques away from the mat.
Aranda said she thinks it helps people on campus come together.
“I think it creates a greater sense of trust in the community because it lets you get to know people better,” Aranda said.
Members of the KU community can participate in Spotlight on Care at noon on Wednesdays at The Commons in Spooner Hall. However, The Commons won’t hold sessions on Nov. 6 or 27.