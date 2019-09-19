Clanging metal and music echo through the space. To anyone else, it may sound like your typical weightlifting room at the gym. But this is no regular workout class — this is Jess Finley’s weekly medieval sword fighting class in North Lawrence.

Finley walks around the small space singing along to Matthew Wilder’s “Break My Stride.” Her sword rests easy in her hand as she watches the class of five practice. She’s been practicing sword fighting for over 20 years and medieval martial arts for over 15. She said she doesn’t think she could do anything else.

“There isn’t tomorrow or yesterday when you’re crossing swords,” Finley said. “It’s only this moment.”

Finley said her words, like the ones above, are some “yoda shit,” but for her and many of her students, it’s the reason why they’re drawn to practice this medieval art.

“Almost every culture that’s ever existed has had a martial art,” Finley said. “It’s no more weird than karate.”

According to the Historical European Martial Arts Alliance, there are hundreds of schools or clubs around the world that teach European martial arts, such sword fighting and wrestling.

Finley doesn’t just practice any sort of medieval martial arts, though. She specifically practices 15th-century German medieval martial arts complete with steel swords, medieval wrestling and sometimes a suit of armor.

“You get to revitalize something lost hundreds of years ago,” said Ben Bruce, who is one of Finley’s students and an instructor at the Medieval Swordsman Guild of Kansas City.

He’s been practicing the medieval arts for a few years now, and he even runs a YouTube channel about them with a friend.

“It’s obviously completely useless,” Bruce said. “But not really.

Finley has opened practices in Topeka, D.C., Atlanta, and now Ritterkunst Turnhalle in Lawrence, which she opened in February at 315 N. Second St. Her school, Ritterkunst Fechtschule, means “The Knightly Arts: Fighter School” in German. It offers classes in both sword fighting and medieval wrestling twice a week.

Finley, a Topeka native, fell in love with the art after her boyfriend at the time introduced her to it. After she attended the Kansas City Renaissance Festival and a sword fighting group, she wanted to learn more.

In 2002, she got in contact with Christian Tobler (a master in medieval fighting arts) who later became her teacher. At first, she decided to open her own practice, so she would have people to practice with.

“Swords are only great when there’s people to do it with,” Finley said

She said that she has about 20 students ranging in age from 18 to 55. Some have experience in a mixed martial art, and some have no athletic experience at all — but she said that doesn’t matter.

“This is something that really anyone can do,” Finley said.

Students like Jasmine Nichols of Kansas City and Richard Goode of Olathe commute to take classes with Finley.

Nichols said she grew up watching “Lord of the Rings” and decided to take Finley’s class because she was bored.

Goode has a similar story. He’s always loved learning about medieval times, and now he practices at several studios a few times a week.

“I’m having the most fun I’ve ever had,” Goode said.

Finley has written books about medieval fighting and clothing. She’s attended conferences and has taught students nationally and internationally. Numerous medals and ribbons she’s won at national and international competitions hang in her studio.

However, she said many have misconceptions about the medieval arts. A lot of people don’t understand the technique and history involved, and many more think medieval arts are downright weird.