KU National Panhellenic Council will host its annual homecoming step show “Stomp the Hill” Friday Oct. 25 in Woodruff Auditorium. Doors open at 7 p.m. and the show will start at 7:30 p.m.
This year’s theme “When I Grow Up” revolves around occupations. Kendrick Jackson, the president of the National Pan-Hellenic Council, said in the past, many of the themes have revolved around popular culture, but this year the council wanted to mix it up.
Members of the National Pan-Hellenic Council Teams will have about six to 10 minutes for their performance, Kendrick said.
There will be two intermission performances at this year’s show. One by Unity Hip Hop Dance Crew and the other will be a surprise performance put on by the advisers, Kendrick said. Kansas City based DJ Doop will be an MC at the event.
Kendrick said his fraternity, Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc. started practicing in August, with multiple practices each week. He has attended previous step shows, but this is his first time performing. He loves the energy of the crowd, he said.
"You're always going to see a fresh new show," Kendrick said.
Several faculty and staff will be judging and awarding first, second and third, along with a cash prize for the winner ($1,000, $500, and $250 respectively).
Kendrick describes stepping as a mix of stomping, clapping, and other things of that nature. He said a lot of modern day stepping is inspired by African tribal rituals and celebrations.
“It's a different form of entertainment,” Kendrick said. “It's not just dancing.”
The Office of Multicultural Affairs, Undergraduate Studies, KU Bookstore and the KU Alumni Association are sponsoring the event.
Lendon Jackson, president of Alpha Phi Alpha, Fraternity, Inc. has also never stepped in the homecoming show, but he’s participating in this year’s show. He said his favorite part about stepping is the tradition.
“It’s something that’s been done way before myself and it’s something that brings the community together,” Lendon said.
While he loves the step show, he said there’s a lot more to National Pan-Hellenic organizations.
“It’s a very small fraction of what we do on campus,” Lendon said.