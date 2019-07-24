One of Lawrence’s most beloved ice cream shops, Sylas and Maddy’s, is getting a makeover.
The shop, owned by Sarah England, will soon move to a new location neighboring Mass Street Soda on Massachusetts Street. A more spacious establishment helps to ensure more business and less time waiting in line, according to Kaitlynn Ellis, a manager at Sylas and Maddy's.
“We’ve been looking for a while to expand; we’re just so busy,” Ellis said.
Lynne Zollner, Historic Resources Manager for the city of Lawrence, explains the background work that goes into reviewing permit plans for the city.
“The building will be moving to 1101 Massachusetts Street which is listed in the National Register of Historic Places as a contributing structure to Lawrence’s Downtown Historic District," Zollner said. "I review building permit plans for listed buildings to make sure the work doesn’t harm historic features of listed buildings."
The building recently underwent a complete rehabilitation project so Sylas and Maddy’s could move in.
The restoration of the building is referred to as “tenant finish." These finishes include plumbing, electrical, mechanical, flooring, cabinets and ADA compliance.
As Zollner worked with the historical aspects of the building, plans examiners scoured building plans to ensure the proposed work met building and fire codes.
It is the responsibility of the owner or owners of buildings and businesses to hire professionals that specialize in designing and drafting building plans. Once that’s in place, the city reviews these plans to ensure they are up to code.
In short, the owner of Sylas and Maddy’s hires an architect, and the city steps in to review those plans.
The move will take place later this year, and customers can enjoy the old-time feel of stopping for ice cream and a soda at two of Lawrence’s famed, locally-owned businesses.