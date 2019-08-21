A new year means a new Common Book at the University of Kansas — a program designed to invoke meaningful and relevant conversations for students in and out of the classroom.

This year’s book, “Tale of Two Americas: Stories of Inequality in a Divided Nation,” is no different.

Now that students have read the book — or maybe nervously eyed it and chosen not to start yet — how will KU classes incorporate it into their courses?

Kate Nygren, assistant director for academic programs in the Office of First-Year Experience at the University, designs curriculum for University 101 classes, which serve as an introduction to the KU community.

The activities in University 101 classes will have independent writing assignments with questions about the reading, as well as small-group free-form discussion based around chapters and themes of the book.

“These assignments encourage critical thinking and get students comfortable having a university-level literature discussion,” Nygren said.

This year’s Common Book, “Tale of Two Americas,” is an anthology consisting of personal essays, prose and poetry.

It highlights the theme of the socioeconomic divide and shares tales of the troubling side of that divide. The book was edited by John Freeman and contains the writing of 36 well-established and award-winning writers, such as Richard Russo, Joyce Carol Oates, Edwidge Danticat and Roxane Gay.

Classes will use the Common Book at the start of the semester and will continue to use it until the end of the year.

“Each year, the book is used in over 100 sections of classes during the fall semester, particularly [University] 101, English 101, Communication Studies 130 and American Studies 100/110," Nygren said. "Additionally, Journalism 101, Business 110 and a variety of other courses have used previous books,”

Some University 101 classes will be unique and have linked course learning communities.

Linked course learning communities connect a University 101 class with another course, allowing students to explore a similar topic across two classes. The same students are in each of these courses. The classes also come with a peer mentor — someone to help the students navigate the class and to provide resources.

Jamie Wilson, professor and academic advisor for the Undergraduate Advising Center, teaches a University 101 class where her students are also enrolled in Introduction to U.S. Politics.

“This provides the opportunity to connect the Common Book to course topics in their U.S. politics course as well, and the chance to bridge learning across disciplines and engage with the issues within other contexts,” Wilson said.

Students can also engage with the Common Book outside of classes.

The Spencer Museum of Art and the Natural History Museum will host an event called “Votes and Views: Exploring Decisions” on Sept. 26. Students will vote on large and small matters and examine their bias in their choices as a part of the themes of this year’s Common Book.

Kiese Laymon — one of the contributing authors — will give a keynote speech at the Lied Center on Oct. 3.