Walking into downtown Lawrence’s The Raven Book Store, you are greeted by an extensive amount of books, mugs, two cats and the smiling face of owner Danny Caine.

Although he only gained ownership of The Raven in August 2017, his accomplishments as a bookseller and contributions to the arts community are already being noticed.

The Midwest Independent Booksellers Association recently named Danny Caine the recipient of the Midwest Bookseller of the Year award for 2019.

The association uses the award to recognize booksellers in the Midwest that have done exceptional work in the past year — and this year, Caine’s accomplishments caught its attention.

Carrie Obry, the executive director of the Midwest Independent Booksellers Association, said Caine has done a great job of raising the profile of The Raven beyond just events and people coming to the store to buy books.

“He raised the level of his conversation to advocating for independent bookstores as a sales channel within the publishing industry and also as the premier destination for customers to buy books,” Obry said.

Caine gained nationwide attention for his tweets in the past year and continues to be an active Twitter user, spreading information about not only his bookstore but also independent bookstores across the country.

“When a bookseller does that, it really stands out as effective and worthwhile and something that everyone really appreciates, so all of our members had been noticing that and are very proud of him and thankful for him doing that,” Obry said.

Caine has also contributed to the Lawrence arts scene in the past year, pairing with other community centers in Lawrence to plan and put on literary-related events. Partnering with other Lawrence businesses, Caine is planning “The Paper Plains Literary Festival” that will take place in Lawrence in April 2020.

+3 Lawrence's first major literary festival to attract local, national authors in April The Paper Plains Literary Festival will host talks of prominent authors, along with many family-oriented events. All festival events are free to the public.

Even with these accomplishments and accolades, receiving the award was still a shock to Caine, he said.

“It was a huge surprise and a huge honor to get that phone call,” Caine said.

To Caine, the award is more than just a recognition of his contributions, he said.

“It’s an honor,” Caine said. “I work hard. I know I work hard, so it feels really good to be recognized for that, but there are so many other people in the Midwest doing amazing work for bookselling, and they are people that inspire me, so it’s humbling.”

The award ceremony will take place at the Heartland Fall Forum in Caine’s hometown of Cleveland, Ohio, where with fellow booksellers and his family, the association will present Caine the award before he gives a speech.

“It was going to be really fun and amazing to accept the award regardless, but to do it in Cleveland at the Renaissance [Hotel] is extra special,” Caine said.