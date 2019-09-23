Review
The 71st Primetime Emmy Awards this year can only be described as chaos. Some award shows can benefit from not having a host, such as the Oscars, but this ceremony was not one of them. From a strange opening that featured wax statues, to a random dance number in the middle of the show, to winners that no one saw coming, there’s a lot to cover.
Perhaps the biggest surprise is that “Game of Thrones” only won two awards on air. The show walked away with Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series (Peter Dinklage) and the big prize of the night, Best Drama Series. “Game of Thrones” was a cultural phenomenon, and it makes sense to give it its final recognition. It’s the end of an era on television, and the Emmys would not let you forget it from the thanks-for-the-memories montage and the sporadic playing of the “Game of Thrones” theme song.
A big winners in the drama category included “Ozark,” which brought home two statues, including one for Julia Garner (Best Supporting Actress) and another for Jason Bateman (Best Direction of a Drama Series).
“Killing Eve” brought Jodie Comer her first Emmy for Lead Actress in a Drama.
Perhaps the most exciting win for the drama category was Billy Porter accepting the trophy for Best Lead Actor in a Drama for his work in “Pose.” With this award, Porter became the first openly gay black man to win the prize for outstanding lead in a drama series.
Jharrel Jerome made history by becoming the youngest person to ever bring home the Best Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie award. He had one of the night's most powerful speeches, in which he recognized the Exonerated Five: Kevin Richardson, Antron McCray, Yusef Salaam, Raymond Santana and Korey Wise, the men whose lives “When They See Us” is based on.
“Chernobyl” was also a big winner, taking home Best Limited Series as well as Best Directing and Writing in a Limited Series or Movie.
Other winners for limited series were Michelle Williams for “Fosse/Verdon,” Patricia Arquette for “The Act” and Ben Whishaw for “A Very English Scandal,” all of whom also portrayed real people and their stories.
Phoebe Waller-Bridge won two Emmys for “Fleabag.” If you haven’t seen it yet, this is your push. Waller-Bridge took home prizes for Writing for a Comedy Series and Lead Actress in a Comedy. “Fleabag” also won for Best Comedy series and Best Directing of a Comedy series.
“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” won two awards for Alex Borstein and Tony Shalhoub's respective performances in supporting roles.
Bill Hader also won for “Barry,” a show that he directs, writes and produces.
The big snub of the night was “Veep,” which didn’t take home any statues in its final season.
Overall, this year’s Emmys saw some shocking wins. So, what will next year look like in the aftermath of “Game of Thrones” and “Veep”? Well, if we learned anything from last night, it’s that the Television Academy is unpredictable.