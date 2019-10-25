Weather: Today highs of 53 to 56 degrees are expected, according to the National Weather Service in Topeka. It will be a nice end to the week before a cold front comes through Sunday.
Sports: Kansas men's basketball had their first exhibition game Thursday against Fort Hayes State. The Jayhawks won 86-56.
Sports: After a lengthy NCAA investigation, Silvio De Sousa has returned to the court in Allen Fieldhouse. Read more about what men's basketball coach Bill Self had to say about how De Sousa played.
News: International enrollment numbers dropped for the fourth consecutive year in a row. KU staff members blame restrictive immigration policies.
News: The homecoming parade is Friday afternoon. Read more about how the Lawrence Police Department plans to keep Lawrence residents safe during the parade.
Arts & culture: "Stomp the Hill" will be happening Friday evening in Woodruff Auditorium. Members of the KU National Panhellenic Council will be performing.