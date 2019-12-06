Weather: Today will be colder than yesterday, with a high of 42 and a low of 33, according to the National Weather Service in Topeka. However, it will be warmer this weekend, with highs of 54 Saturday and Sunday.
Day in the Life: Every semester, the Kansan highlights KU students, faculty and staff who inspire and entertain. This semester, these stories range from a student senator who has a passion for both politics and drag to a bomb-sniffing dog named Phog to a Ph.D. candidate who balances activism and indigenous music. Find these stories and more in the Day In The Life special section.
News: KU Transit is launching an airport shuttle pilot program to provide affordable transportation for students to go to and from the Kansas City International Airport for winter break.
Sports: Kansas men's basketball will face Colorado tomorrow. In 2013, the last time the two teams met, Colorado stunned the No. 6 Kansas team on a three-pointer at the buzzer. This time, the Kansan basketball beat writers predict a KU victory.
Sports: During Thursday's media availability, coach Bill Self discussed the need for stronger defense, communication and three-point shooting for the Kansas men's basketball team.
Arts & culture: Check out new music from local artists Kye Colors, Halle Alice and A’sean in this week's "Local Listens."