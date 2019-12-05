Weather: Today’s weather is going to keep up its warm streak with expected temperatures in the 50s and 60s for most of the day.
Day in the Life: Every semester, the Kansan highlights KU students, faculty and staff who inspire and entertain. This semester, these stories range from a senior football player’s pregame rituals to a magic school bus driver to a talented piano player who can’t see the keys. Find these stories and more in the Day In The Life special section.
News: Interim provost Carl Lejuez interviewed for and became a finalist for the provost position at the University of Buffalo in New York. Lejuez is also a finalist for the provost position at the University of Kansas.
Sports: How balance and some new faces have helped Kansas women’s basketball remain undefeated.
Arts & culture: A hermit. A woman dressed in blue. A man who openly tanned on campus. Lawrence has seen some local legends. Here are some of their stories.
News: The KU School of Engineering has put together a cybersecurity certificate for undergraduates.