Weather: Today is the start of a chilly week, with a high of 38 and a low of 20. Expect partly cloudy skies with winds up to 25 mph.
News: The University of Kansas announced Barbara Bichelmeyer as its next provost Friday.
Sports: Kansas men's basketball dominated Colorado 72-58 Saturday night.
Arts & culture: Humble Donut Co. just opened for business inside Orange Leaf Frozen Yogurt in west Lawrence.
Sports: Both Kansas men and women's track and field placed high to start off their season at the Bob Timmons Challenge Friday at Anschutz Pavilion.
Arts & culture: A University sculpture class will hold an exhibit showcasing collected waste from the Kansas River turned into pieces of art.