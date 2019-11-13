Weather: After a few cold days, Wednesday and Thursday will start to see a bit of a warmup, according to the National Weather Service in Topeka. Today, temperatures are projected to be in the high 40s and low 20s.
UDQ: In the first University Daily Question, a reader asked what the spikes on top of the buildings were on campus. Erin Liston, a Kansan correspondent, interviewed people from facilities to strike an answer.
Sports: Five-star combo guard Bryce Thompson committed to Kansas men's basketball Tuesday. Thompson said he sat down with coach Bill Self, and that factored into his decision.
News: A local lavender farm held its bi-annual open house over the weekend. Read more about the owners and what they've learned from growing lavender in Lawrence.
Sports: Kansas football may be without two defensive starters come Saturday. Players Jeremiah McCullough and Dru Prox both had injuries that may leave them out for the rest of the season.
Arts & culture: Three roommates at the University of Kansas created a sketch comedy show called, "Canceled," that highlights the worst in humanity. Their show will have a screening in the spring.