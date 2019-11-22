Weather: A light wintry mix and snow are possible today, according to the National Weather Service in Topeka. The highs today are 40-46, but expect warmer weather this weekend.
News: On Thursday evening, the KU Public Safety Office received three reports of stolen headphones in GSP Hall. One student reported being asleep at the time of the theft.
News: A resolution that requests Chancellor Douglas Girod create a task force to investigate sexual assault on campus passed in the Student Senate Student Rights Committee Wednesday night. Student senators cited high rates of sexual assault and the University's lack of transparency as reasons for the request.
Arts & culture: The Spencer Museum of Art is displaying the exhibit "Foundling" by artist Megan Rye. It includes 100 portraits of children adopted by American families from overseas. The Spencer Museum of Art will host the exhibit until Dec. 22. It's free to the public.
Sports: Kansas soccer is confident heading into its match against Xavier this afternoon in the second round of the NCAA tournament. The matchup is set for 2 p.m. in Columbia, South Carolina.
Sports: Kansas football will travel to Ames, Iowa, tomorrow to face the Iowa State Cyclones at 11 a.m. The Kansan football beat writers predict a decisive victory for Iowa State.