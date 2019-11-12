Weather: Today’s weather is supposed to stay in the 20s for most of the day with a low of 9 degrees in the morning.
News: On Veterans Day, University staff rededicated the entry arch of the Memorial Union to pay tribute to the 129 students and faculty who died serving in World War I. The arch now features 129 stars which light up at 11 p.m. every night.
Sports: Kansas women's swim and dive stands undefeated with a 4-0 record this season after competing against the University of Nebraska Huskers this past weekend.
Arts & Culture: Last Friday, Student Union Activities hosted "Bachelorette" contestants Blake Horstmann and Jason Tartick who talked about their time being on the popular reality TV show and spoke with fans.
Sports: Kansan sports columnist Emerson Peavey explores whether or not Kansas football’s attendance will grow under the leadership of Les Miles.
Arts & Culture: The African and African-American Studies department hosted its second annual African Food and Film Festival featuring the film “From a Whisper.”